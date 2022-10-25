The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's popular Riverside playground will remain off-limits to children as more flooding tracks towards town

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 25 2022 - 6:54am, first published 5:00am
The Wagga Beach Riverside playground has been closed since the Murrumbidgee River flooded earlier this month. Picture courtesy Wagga Council

Children across Wagga will have to wait a little bit longer to enjoy the Riverside playground as the Murrumbidgee River starts to rise once again.

