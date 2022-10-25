Children across Wagga will have to wait a little bit longer to enjoy the Riverside playground as the Murrumbidgee River starts to rise once again.
Council said while floodwaters have partially receded, the Wagga Beach carpark remains closed and it is asking everyone to please stay out of the playground.
Council said it's still not safe to return with crews needing time to remove mud and debris before the area is cleaned and disinfected.
"We really appreciate your patience and will let you know as soon as we reopen," the spokesperson said.
Council also reminded people the playground was "designed to withstand flooding and is in excellent shape."
Council also continues to warn people of the potential risk of falling debris and trees in open spaces that have been inundated with floodwaters.
It comes as the Bureau of Meteorology said the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga will flood again this week.
"Moderate rainfall since Friday into Saturday has caused renewed rises and minor flooding along the Murrumbidgee River at Gundagai. Minor flooding may develop at Wagga later in the week," the bureau said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
The bureau said the Murrumbidgee was peaking at Gundagai at about 7.45m, with minor flooding on Tuesday afternoon.
The river at Gundagai is likely to remain above the minor flood level of 6.10m overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Wagga could be back to minor flooding this week, the bureau said, with the Murrumbidgee possibly reaching the minor flood level of 7.3m sometime between Thursday and Friday. Further rises have not been ruled out.
Wagga SES spokesman Brett Koschel said as flooding continues along the Murrumbidgee, Murray and Lachlan Rivers, the SES are "still running a 24-hour incident management team out of the southern zone headquarters in Wagga."
"That team are looking after [the response for] all three rivers from here," Mr Koschel said.
He said the SES continue to "work with all their members and inter-agency partners to plan for the forecasts of renewed river rises and continue to work on the current peaks as they move their way downstream."
"We are going to working with multiple flood peaks along each of these river systems and will continue to work and prepare those communities ahead of the peaks.
"We will also work with those communities where the peaks are."
Further downstream, moderate flooding continues at Narrandera and Darlington Point.
A 130-kilometre stretch of the Sturt Highway between Collingullie and Darlington Point remains closed as a result.
"The main flood peak is now downstream of Darlington Point and approaching Carrathool.
Meanwhile, major flooding is now occurring at Hay with the peak expected towards the end of the week.
It comes as WaterNSW conducts flood operations at Burrinjuck Dam, which was sitting at 104.49 per cent and spilling as of 9 am on Tuesday.
The dam level has decreased marginally from a reported 105.21 per cent on Monday.
On Monday WaterNSW released more than 52,000 megalitres, however the dam continues to receive significant inflows with almost 45,000 ML flooding that day.
Communities along the Murrumbidgee are reminded the dam releases will vary subject to inflow and downstream tributary flow rates.
WaterNSW are working closely with the Bureau, NSW SES and landholders to plan release strategies.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
