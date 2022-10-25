A man and woman will front court in the coming weeks after they were arrested at a Ashmont home on Sunday where they were charged with several alleged property and fraud-related offences.
Officers from the Murray Police District and the Riverina Police District commenced an investigation into several alleged break-and-enters, stolen vehicles and fraudulent transactions in Wagga and Albury earlier this month.
At about 12.30pm, Sunday, officers attended the home in Swan Street, Ashmont, where the man and woman were arrested before they were taken to Wagga Police Station.
The man, aged 22, has been charged with driving a conveyance taken without consent of the owner, a never-licenced person drive vehicle on road, dishonestly obtaining financial advantage etc by deception, be carried in a conveyance taken w/o consent of the owner, and receive etc property stolen outside NSW.
Two outstanding warrants were also issued for alleged aggravated break and enter stealing, and assault offences.
He was refused bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on Monday, October 31.
The woman, aged 23, was charged with police pursuit - not stopping - drive at speed, driving conveyance taken without consent of owner, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, use class A vehicle with an unauthorised number plate affixed, and, receive etc property stolen outside NSW.
She was refused bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on Monday, November 21.
Inquiries continue.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
