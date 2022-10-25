The Daily Advertiser

Renewed calls to underground HumeLink project as Commonwealth helps fund Marinus Link cable

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
October 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transgrid says putting the HumeLink project underground would increase the cost from $3.3 billion to $11.5 billion. Picture supplied

Action groups have called on the federal government to cough up the funds to move a controversial NSW power line project underground, following a similar agreement being made for an energy connection between Victoria and Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.