Farmers from across NSW have united in their fight to move the HumeLink power line project underground, to stop it from cutting a "scar of environmental destruction" across the countryside.
As part of the 'Stop, Rethink HumeLink' campaign, action groups from the Riverina and Southern Tablelands will double down on pressuring state and federal governments to strip control of the 360-kilometre project away from electricity operator Transgrid.
The push comes off the back of repeated attempts to scrap plans for a 500kV, 65-metre tall transmission line and replace them with a more expensive, but less visually imposing underground line - all of which have been knocked back by Transgrid.
In other news
Bannister farmer and HumeLink Alliance Inc president Russell Erwin said decisions about such significant projects should not be made in corporate boardrooms and should instead fall to Australia's elected officials.
"We don't elect the management of Transgrid to make the best decisions for our future, so they should not be able to determine the way forward for the delivery of the HumeLink transmission line to meet future power needs," he said.
Mr Erwin believes the construction of the power lines will "desecrate and devastate whole swathes of the environment" all along the line.
"It will cause a scar of environmental destruction," he said.
Transgrid points out that the project is under strict oversight and involves significant collaboration with both state and federal governments.
"The project requires environmental approval from the state and federal governments ... and is economically regulated by the Australian Energy Regulator," a spokesperson said.
Transgrid has previously stated moving the line underground would skyrocket the cost of the project from $3.3 billion to $11.5 billion, while also causing between three to five years of delays and putting eastern Australia's energy security at risk.
According to the company, installing the cables underground would involve a "large amount of excavation and would have a significant impact, depending on the sensitivities of a particular area".
One of the state's largest infrastructure projects, the project aims to futureproof the energy network by connecting the Snowy Hydro 2.0 with a new substation at Wagga and upgraded sites in Maragle and Bannaby, near Goulburn.
But supporting renewable energy by destroying natural bushland is a slap in the face for Tumut resident and HumeLink Action Group chair Bill Kingwill.
"Australians would be absolutely shocked to hear that the delivery of renewable energy will mean the destruction of bushland, replaced by huge pylons of carbon-intensive steel and 19th century technology," he said.
"Clear-felling old growth forests, state forests and other important bushland tracts, directly conflicts with decades of scientific research ... that vegetation clearance directly contributes to a warming and changing climate."
Mr Kingwill and Mr Erwin both believe Transgrid has vastly overestimated the cost of undergrounding the lines.
The pair hope that uniting their two groups will strengthen their voice in the fight for change.
"We may have slightly different names but our aims are the same so we're working together," Mr Erwin said.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga.
