More than 300 NSW Justices of the Peace are celebrating their golden jubilees this year, bringing up 50 years of witnessing and certifying documents for members of the community.
The 'Class of 71' have been witnessing and certifying documents for members of the community for more than five decades and for Wagga JP Des Carmody it formed part of a 56 year career upholding the law.
Mr Carmody started his working life as an article clerk in town, before getting a job at Wagga petty sessions court.
He then left for Sydney and had a stint in the army, before returning to work at Manly local court, where everyone had to be a JP - and so his career began.
He was a rare JP in that he eventually went on to be admitted to the bar, practising law until 2000, but you legally cannot be a JP if you are a barrister or a solicitor, only if you'd been a JP beforehand, he explained.
A quirk of the law means that a JP can sit in as a magistrate and hear matters before them and two JPs can form a court.
"Thinking about it now, I suppose you could have a couple of solicitors who were JPs, they could form a bench and do what they wanted," he said.
He acts as a JP occasionally these days, normally witnessing documents for people who know he's qualified, but it wasn't all witnessing and certifying.
As a JP in those early days, he was allowed to sit and adjudicate bail applications for small matters and "drunk courts" on a Saturday morning.
One memory sticks out from that time. Twas Christmas day and he was sitting in for the magistrate. Feeling festive, he gave everyone an "admonish and discharge" - basically let them all off.
"The only people that were in there were those who couldn't afford the ten-bob to get bail from the police," he said.
"So, they were all admonished and discharged and all wished a Merry Christmas by myself."
The youngest in the 'Class of 71' is 72 years old and the oldest is still providing JP services at age 93. In total, they have clocked more than 16,000 years of service since they took their oath.
There are approximately 72,000 registered JPs in NSW
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
