The Riverina's network of electric vehicle chargers is set to be significantly bolstered as part of a $40 million commitment from the NSW government.
Fast and ultra-fast chargers will be installed at 86 locations across the state over the next two years, including in Wagga, Griffith, Gundagai, Hay, Holbrook and Jerilderie.
Each of the stations will contain at least four bays with a minimum of two ultra-fast charging bays - which can bring a modern EV from 20 per cent to 80 percent charge in about 15 minutes.
Riverina Electric Vehicle Owners Likers Testers (REVOLT) founder Chris Dalitz said the commitment was great news for both current EV owners and motorists considering buying their first electric car.
"We certainly welcome that announcement and it will certainly help our existing members and encourage more people to make the transition," he said.
"Whenever someone stops me in the street and asks me what it's like to own an electric car, one of their first questions is about charging, particularly for longer journeys."
The state government is hoping the extra charging infrastructure will help quell range anxiety associated with EVs and increase uptake of the greener cars - which currently make up just 3.7 per cent of new car sales.
Treasurer Matt Kean said the investment will give NSW the fastest and most comprehensive public EV charging system in Australia.
He said the funding is just the first of three rounds, with "hundreds more stations set to be built" over the coming years.
The new stations will be the first public fast chargers installed in Lockhart and Griffith.
Mr Dalitz said he'd like to see Wagga's new public charging stations placed somewhere with access to nearby toilets, shops and cafes.
"The current one near the Information Centre is in a good spot, maybe something near the other end of Baylis Street would be good," he said.
Ampol, BP, Evie Networks, Tesla, the NRMA and Zeus Renewables will be working with the government to install the chargers.
The government's long-term goal is to ensure chargers are no more than 100 kilometres apart in regional NSW.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
