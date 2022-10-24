The Daily Advertiser

Wagga, Griffith and Gundagai among Riverina towns set to receive ultra-fast EV charging stations

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:30am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Electric Vehicle Owners Likers Testers (REVOLT) founder Chris Dalitz says range anxiety is a common worry for people wondering if they should buy an EV. Picture by Les Smith

The Riverina's network of electric vehicle chargers is set to be significantly bolstered as part of a $40 million commitment from the NSW government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.