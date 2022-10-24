The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Country Cottages' request to host events rejected by council due to noise impact

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
October 24 2022 - 1:00am
Wagga Country Cottages' request to host up to 20 events each year was rejected due to potential noise impacts on neighbouring properties. Picture by Monty Jacka

An accommodation venue on the outskirts of Wagga has been blocked from hosting events which some neighbours feared would "abolish" their peaceful, country lifestyle.

