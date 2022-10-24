An accommodation venue on the outskirts of Wagga has been blocked from hosting events which some neighbours feared would "abolish" their peaceful, country lifestyle.
Wagga Country Cottages' request to hold up to 20 events at their site each year has been rejected by Wagga City Council due to potential impacts on neighbouring properties.
Nicole and Chris Lofts, the owners of the business, had been hoping to host events with up to 50 people on some weekends, including a maximum of six night events each year.
Mrs Lofts said the events would have been family reunions, christenings and small weddings.
Multiple neighbours voiced their concerns for the proposal and how noise from the events would impact their own properties.
"We moved to the area nearly 25 years ago for the peaceful and safe lifestyle ... however the proposed development will successfully abolish that if it were to proceed," Byrnes Road resident Rob Krause told the city's councillors.
"The idea of nearly one event every weekend throughout the warmer months, which is what 20 events equates to, will very quickly become unbearable."
Mr Krause said noise from the accommodation venue is often amplified, because of its position on a hill above many nearby properties.
Fellow neighbour Kim Fields said her family moved to the area almost 40 years ago "to live a quiet, country lifestyle".
"With each new development we are losing our rural lifestyle, which we don't feel we should be forced to give up for someone else's profit," she said.
Defending the proposal, Mrs Lofts said music from the events would only be two-person acoustic bands or from personal speaker systems.
She also said the preference would be for the events to be during the day and early evening.
"We wouldn't do anything to ruin the environment we have around our property," Mrs Lofts said.
"By allowing us to have temporary events it brings more to Wagga, it brings people back to our community and we take absolute pride in what we offer."
Wagga City Council staff recommended the councillors reject the proposal as it would cause adverse noise, traffic and safety impacts on the neighbourhood and therefore does not comply with planning controls.
Cr Amelia Parkins said it was a "pretty black and white" decision to reject the proposal.
"There are adverse impacts that have been identified in that report and therefore council can't support the application," she said.
Cr Rod Kendall said the proximity of neighbouring properties meant there was a "fair likelihood of disturbance" unless the events were more restricted.
The only councillor to support the proposal was Cr Georgie Davies, who wasn't convinced the noise from the events would have a big impact on neighbours.
"You will have the general sort of buzz of people gathering, the sizzling of a barbeque and you might have some music playing on speakers or a live band with acoustic music," she said.
"I don't think the noise will be an impact."
Councillors voted 8-1 in favour of rejecting the proposal.
