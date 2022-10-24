A Brucedale family welcomed more than 400 guests to explore their gardens on Sunday in honour of cherished mother and wife Debbie Bruce two years after her passing.
After being diagnosed with a rare form of gynaecological cancer in 2018 Mrs Bruce decided to host the first Brucedale Open Garden Day the following year in 2019.
The idea behind the now annual event was a for Mrs Bruce to raise awareness and much-needed money for research into gynaecological cancer.
After Mrs Bruce's passing on October 12, 2020, her adored husband Trever Bruce decided to continue running the event and continuing the fundraising efforts in her honour.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Bruce said they were able to raise $19000 in funds on the day.
"It was a cracker of a day," Mr Bruce said.
"Everybody seemed really happy and there was a lot of laughing on the day so that was brilliant."
Not even thunder and a light sprinkle of rain could put a dampener on the event.
"The day turned out to be terrific," Mr Bruce said.
Downside residents Scott and Kristy Cochrane not only offered their support to the family on the day, but also chose to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary by attending the event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.