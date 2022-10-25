A Junee family has been left searching for answers after their vehicle and camper-van were stolen over the weekend.
The family awoke on Monday morning to find their 2019 Toyota Landcruiser station wagon and camper-van had disappeared overnight.
"We were moving the camper around to get the lawn mower out and just left it attached to the car as it was getting late," victim Kianne Ryan said.
"We went to bed with a car and camper and woke up without one."
Police believe the theft took place sometime between 10.30pm Sunday and 5.40am Monday.
Police say someone entered the driveway and took the car keys off a table out the back before making off with the vehicle and camper-van.
The family of five has been left somewhat in the lurch with just a two-seated ute.
Fortunately the car was insured, allowing the family a temporary reprieve.
"I have managed to get a hire car through the insurance company that will get us through until we either find our car or the insurance pays us out," she said.
It's understood the camper-van has since been recovered.
However while the landcruiser has been spotted at Wodonga, it is yet to be located with police investigations continuing.
In light of the incident, police would like to remind people to keep valuables and car keys locked up in a secure location overnight.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
