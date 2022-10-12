The Daily Advertiser

Push for work on Lake Albert pipeline to progress as Wagga sailing, boat clubs get taste of busy season ahead

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
October 12 2022 - 7:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Sailing Club commodore Garry Williams at the currently full Lake Albert. Picture by Les Smith

As more rain forecast for Wagga increases the chances Lake Albert will remain full all summer, advocates are asking for the construction on the pipeline project to begin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.