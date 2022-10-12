As more rain forecast for Wagga increases the chances Lake Albert will remain full all summer, advocates are asking for the construction on the pipeline project to begin.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for parts of the Riverina, with some areas predicted to receive up to 65mm of rain.
The wet weather has filled Lake Albert enough for the Wagga Sailing Club and the Wagga Boat Club to be certain of a good season ahead.
But Sailing Club commodore Garry Williams said he wants confirmation from Wagga City Council that they will go ahead with plans for a pipeline to keep the water level steady in coming years.
"We worried council might not be moving forward as fast as they should," he said.
"In a year and a half or two years time we might end up with a lake that needs water again."
Mr Williams said the high water level at Lake Albert meant the sailing club and the Wagga Boat Club could book a number of summer events, including closed water power boat circuit race meets that bring tourists into the city.
"The good thing about these events is that they bring outside people to Wagga, it gives people a good feel for Wagga, and puts us on the map," he said.
"So this year is good, next year's okay possibly with a lower water level, but after that it will be up to the luck of the gods as to whether there is sufficient water."
In June last year, council signed a memorandum of understanding with then NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey to top up Lake Albert with thousands of mega litres per year via to fix the long-term water issues.
Four months later, council were looking at using a decommissioned sewerage line as a pipeline to carry up to 1800 mega litres of water from the river to the lake each year.
Council general manager Peter Thompson said it was still awaiting funding to go ahead with the project.
"Council is still waiting on the outcome of its application for Building Better Regional Cities (BBRC) Program funding, which was submitted prior to the Federal election earlier this year," he said.
Mr Williams said he was concerned it could take up to 18 months once construction began for the line to be finished.
Wagga Boat Club commodore Mick Henderson said he was also following up the pipeline issue with council.
