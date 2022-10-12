The Daily Advertiser
Severe weather warning for heavy rainfall issued for parts of Riverina

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:15am
A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the Riverina ahead of forecast heavy rain that could dump isolated falls of up to 65 millimetres in some areas.

