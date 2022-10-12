A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the Riverina ahead of forecast heavy rain that could dump isolated falls of up to 65 millimetres in some areas.
The alert, issued on Wednesday morning, currently covers southern and western parts of the region and comes as floodwaters along the Murrumbidgee River continue to rise.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the significant rain was the result of a deep low-pressure system south of the Great Australian Bight, which is forecast to extend a strong cold front across southern NSW during Thursday.
"This system is forecast to combine with a deep tropical airmass to produce areas of heavy rainfall over southern parts of the Lower Western and Riverina districts, and onto the western slopes of the Alpine region," the bureau said.
Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is forecast for southwestern NSW from overnight on Wednesday into Thursday, extending eastward onto the western alpine slopes from Thursday afternoon.
IN OTHER NEWS
Rainfall rates are expected to ease during Friday morning.
The bureau said six-hourly rainfall totals between 30 to 50 millimetres are likely, with isolated heavier falls of up to 65mm.
Locations which may be affected include Albury, Tumbarumba, Deniliquin, Hay, Wentworth and Balranald.
In Wagga, the bureau has forecast a high chance of showers on Wednesday, most likely during the afternoon and evening.
Up to 40mm could fall in the city on Thursday, with a very-high chance of rain, the chance of a thunderstorm and the possibility of heavy falls.
Flood warnings are current for already-saturated river catchments across southern NSW, including one for minor to major flooding along the Murrumbidgee River.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Murrumbidgee at Gundagai, where river levels peaked early on Tuesday morning.
The latest update from the bureau said the flood peak was approaching Wagga, where the river cracked the moderate flood level of nine metres at 11.30am on Wednesday.
Further downstream, moderate flooding is possible at Narrandera, Darlington Point and Carrathool.
Major flooding is possible at Hay later in October.
A sheep graziers warning has also been issued for the South West Slopes, Riverina, Lower Western and Snowy Mountains forecast districts.
Sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures, rain and showers and northeasterly winds are expected during Thursday.
Areas likely to be affected include the Riverina and Lower Western forecast districts and parts of the South West Slopes and Snowy Mountains forecast districts.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions, the bureau said.
An alert for damaging winds is current for elevated parts of the Snowy Mountains.
Strong winds averaging 63km/h with damaging wind gusts of about 110km/h are possible over alpine areas above 1500 metres from Thursday afternoon, clearing during Friday morning.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.