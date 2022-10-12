The Murrumbidgee River is still expected to peak at 9.3 metres at Wagga, as heavy rains are predicted to batter some areas of the Riverina.
The river reached the moderate flood level of 9 metres just before midday on Wednesday, and is still rising.
SES public information officer Lachlan Gilchrist said they were still predicting the peak sometime on Wednesday evening, and after that the "flow was slowing down".
Residents of low-lying areas of Gumly Gumly were issued a prepare to isolate warning from the SES on Wednesday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There is a lot of concern specifically around evacuation routes," Mr Gilchrist said.
Authorities say they're still concerned that heavy rain forecast for the Riverina could cause flash flooding in Wagga.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is predicting a deluge over Eastern Australia, including isolated thunderstorms, and damaging winds.
Parts of the Riverina received a severe weather warning, with as much as 65mm of rain expected as part of a cold front.
The coming rain was expected to hit yesterday and continue into today, BOM stated in a media release.
NSW SES public information officer Lachlan Gilchrist said it was possible for the weather to exacerbate flooded conditions in Wagga.
He said storms could cause flash flooding in Wagga, and more rain higher in the catchment area could contribute to the rising river level.
"It won't significantly increase [the situation] in the short term but the main concern is there may be isolated thunderstorms," he said.
"We're watching the weather as it comes through."
BOM forecast six hourly totals of 30 to 50mm were expected overnight for areas including Albury, Tumbarumba, Deniliquin and Hay.
On Tuesday, Wagga City Council's director of infrastructure Warren Faulkner said council was prepared to deal with "steady rain".
"That won't cause any problems, any storms, that's a bit of a different issue," he said.
Several roads have already closed due to flooding, including Eunony Bridge Road and Boorooma Road.
SES issued an evacuation order for the Moorong area and Edward Street west on Tuesday before evacuation routes were cut off.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.