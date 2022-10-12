There was an undeniable nervous energy in the crowds of Year 12 students waiting to enter their first ever HSC exam on Wednesday morning.
As the testing got under way and the sound of turning pages and scribbled writing filled the exam hall, nervousness quickly transformed into optimism.
"We were standing out there before the exam and there was definitely a sense of the unknown for what's going to happen," Kooringal High School student Luke McGowan, 17, said.
"But then you sit down, get a feel for everything and as you're writing you're getting all those nerves out of the way and coming out not feeling too bad."
IN OTHER NEWS
About 68,000 students across NSW sat the English paper one, which officially marked the beginning of the HSC written exam period.
Luke said he was now feeling "a lot more optimistic" about the upcoming four weeks.
"I think we kind of get the gist of everything and how everything's set out now," he said.
Fellow student Olivia Castle, 18, was also feeling positive off the back of the opening exam.
"It was a good paper and I was able to answer everything so that's a good start," she said.
"Everyone was a bit nervous but once we got in there we settled and everything came back to everyone."
Kooringal High School relieving deputy principal Joshua Celi encouraged the cohort to use the first exam as a springboard and not stress too much about results.
"The exams won't define them and their future endeavours," he said.
"This first exam will have given them the opportunity to really see and get the nitty gritty of what an exam looks like at the HSC level."
NSW Education Standards Authority chief executive Paul Martin said it was great to see exams going ahead as normal this year, after last year's papers were delayed by four weeks due to COVID.
"The HSC written exams are a mammoth operation that will take place over the next 18 days, with a total of 75,000 students involved in more than 400,000 exam sessions," he said.
The HSC exams will end on November 4, with students receiving their results and ATARs on December 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.