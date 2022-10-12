The Daily Advertiser

Wagga students 'optimistic' as they emerge from first HSC exam

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated October 12 2022 - 8:03am, first published 5:20am
Kooringal High School students Olivia Castle, 18, and Luke McGowan, 17, were feeling positive after the first HSC exam. Picture by Monty Jacka

There was an undeniable nervous energy in the crowds of Year 12 students waiting to enter their first ever HSC exam on Wednesday morning.

