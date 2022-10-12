The Daily Advertiser

Wagga man Les Randle and his dog saved by SES crews after floodwaters close in, cutting farm off from civilisation

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated October 13 2022 - 2:15am, first published October 12 2022 - 6:25am
An elderly man has been pulled to safety in an hours-long rescue operation near Wagga as the Murrumbidgee River surpassed nine metres on Wednesday morning.

