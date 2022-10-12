An elderly man has been pulled to safety in an hours-long rescue operation near Wagga as the Murrumbidgee River surpassed nine metres on Wednesday morning.
Yarragundry resident Les Randle, 88, and his three-year-old dog Tilly were transported to dry ground by members of the NSW State Emergency Service.
The SES high-clearance Unimog vehicle attended the scene at Armstrong Road, but was unable to scale the metres-deep banks of the flooding Sandy Creek.
Landowner Col Bateman advised the SES it was no good attempting to cross the bridge over the creek as it was already under up to three metres of water.
"You can't even see the bridge," Mr Bateman said.
"The only way to get across is by boat," he said.
More SES crews soon arrived with a twin-engine boat in tow as the rescue effort ramped up.
But adding to the challenge, crews were initially unable to contact Mr Randle to see if he did indeed want to be rescued.
Just as the boat was set to be launched, he drove up and parked on the opposite side of the creek.
Between a combination of shouts across the floodwaters and a phone call, crews finally confirmed he wanted to be rescued.
Launching the boat, SES members navigated the floodwaters, weaving through trees and a submerged fence before a successful landing saw the pair led to safety.
Mr Randle's Chihuahua cross enjoyed the action, wandering back and forth as the boat made its way back to civilisation.
There were a few tense moments on the return journey when the boat was briefly bogged in the shallows, however the rescuers managed to drive to safety.
Although Mr Randle only moved to the property six months ago, he has already been cut off from civilisation three times.
"I've had three floods in three months," he said.
Mr Randle said in August he was "housebound for 24 days".
In September, he was again trapped on the property for two weeks.
Now it's strike three and after missing a driving test as a result of this flood, he's decided it's time to move on.
"I'm going to get out of the place after this," he said.
Mr Randle is also about to celebrate his 89th birthday.
"I turn 89 in a couple of days," he said.
In his time Mr Randle has had both hips and both knees replaced.
He hasn't been to a pub in 55 years and gave up smoking 37 years ago - and has never looked back.
"I'm not doing too bad for a young fellow," he said.
The Murrumbidgee River broke the nine-metre moderate flood level on Wednesday morning and continued to rise towards a predicted peak of 9.3 metres as the day wore on.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
