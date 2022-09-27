The Daily Advertiser

No change to suspended Wagga-Melbourne flights as Qantas upgrades Albury-Adelaide route

Updated September 28 2022 - 3:18am, first published September 27 2022 - 7:00pm
Qantas suspended its Wagga-Melbourne flights in July due to aircraft shortages in the Victorian capital. Picture by Madeline Begley

The currently suspended Wagga-Melbourne flights operated by Qantas are still expected to be out of the air until March, despite an interstate route from another Riverina airport being upgraded this week.

