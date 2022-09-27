The currently suspended Wagga-Melbourne flights operated by Qantas are still expected to be out of the air until March, despite an interstate route from another Riverina airport being upgraded this week.
Qantas has announced its winter flights between Albury and Adelaide will be made a permanent year-round route following huge community demand.
The decision comes just months after the national carrier made the controversial call to suspend its flights between Wagga and Melbourne, due to aircraft shortages.
In other news
"Unfortunately we've had to suspend our Wagga-Melbourne flights due to a temporary change in aircraft availability at Melbourne that impacts our Wagga schedule," a QantasLink spokesperson said.
Qantas has confirmed the Adelaide-Albury flights use aircraft based out of South Australia and is therefore not impacted by the shortages which saw the Wagga route temporarily scrapped.
The company said there are no changes to plans for the Wagga-Melbourne flights to return in March 2023.
