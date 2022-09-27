For residents of towns located on the outskirts of Wagga, like Lorri Pittman who lives between Mangoplah and The Rock, the current state of the region's roads is proving to be quite the burden.
Ms Pittman, 73, travels into Wagga via Holbrook Road or the Olympic Highway at least once a week and says no matter which route she travels, the roads are covered in erosion and potholes.
"We can go either way, we usually come via Holbrook Road so we can go to Southcity, but either way the roads are bad," she said.
Transport for NSW confirmed on Monday it was currently receiving twice the average number of repair jobs in the Riverina following recent rain events.
Wagga City Council's director of infrastructure services, Warren Faulkner, said they have had 89 customer requests reporting potholes between September 19 and September 27.
While there is currently erosion and potholes covering both state and council roads across the region, Ms Pittman wants to direct special attention to the current condition of Holbrook Road, which has caused car damage she feels she will have to pay for out of her own pocket.
Ms Pittman has three chips in her front car windscreen caused by gravel flicking up and hitting the glass, while her son, Thomas Pittman, had to get a new tyre put on after hitting a pothole on the same road.
"Thomas had a chunk taken out of his tyre and he had to replace it recently and I have three chips in my windscreen," she said.
"I had a windscreen done about three years ago and that was $150, it would be more than that now."
Ms Pittman isn't the only person to have fallen victim to the rough roads, with Wagga mechanics busy repairing damage caused by potholes that could cost up to $1000 to fix.
Andrew Walsh, the owner of Andrew Walsh Mechanical Repairs, said requests for repairs have amplified in recent days.
"We're mainly getting shock absorber repairs that we have noticed an increase in lately," he said.
The Olympic Highway is the responsibility of Transport for NSW, while roads like Holbrook Road are managed by Wagga City Council.
Mr Faulkner said the council has a full complement of staff who are working on identified areas in need of repair.
"There are plans to rehabilitate for the following roads when the weather conditions for road works turn more favourable: Inglewood Road, Old Narrandera Road, Gregadoo Road, Lord Baden Powell Drive, Bakers Lane, Inglewood Road, Copland Street, Lloyd Road, Nagle Street, and Macleay Street amongst others," he said.
