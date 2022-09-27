The Daily Advertiser

Council, government told to fix Wagga, Riverina's pothole covered roads

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:15am, first published September 27 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lorri Pittman says the condition of region's roads needs fast action. Picture by Taylor Dodge

For residents of towns located on the outskirts of Wagga, like Lorri Pittman who lives between Mangoplah and The Rock, the current state of the region's roads is proving to be quite the burden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.