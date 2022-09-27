The Daily Advertiser

Hay man charged with fraud, larceny and drug offences after alleged break-and-enters

By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 27 2022 - 6:02am, first published 4:40am
A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a police search of a home in Hay. File picture

A man has been charged with a raft of drug and theft offences after a raid on a home in the Riverina's west.

