The Daily Advertiser
Court

Balranald man Anthony Allan Hadfield jailed over sexual touching at Griffith Aldi supermarket

By The Area News
September 26 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina man jailed over supermarket sexual attack

A Riverina man has been convicted of sexual touching and jailed after an assault in the aisles of a Griffith supermarket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.