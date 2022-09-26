Wagga lawyer and father Graham Burmeister is being remembered for his generous contribution to numerous clubs, charities and organisations.
Graham Norman Burmeister, affectionately known as "Burmo", passed away peacefully at Wagga Base Hospital on September 14, aged 70.
Born on December 1, 1951 in Tumut, Burmo graduated with a Diploma of Law from the University of Sydney and later became a partner at Lusher, Young and Stellway Solicitors.
He was also proud to serve as a Wagga City Council solicitor for a number of years.
Burmo was one of the founding members of the Wollundry Rotary Club in 1978, and served as president in 1986.
He was awarded Paul Harris fellow and received the sapphire pin in recognition of his service.
In 1978, he also joined the Riverine Club where he helped organise many club functions. He served on the board for seven years and was club president from 2013 to 2016.
Burmo was the only honorary Life member of the 1st Recruit Training Battalion Officer's Mess, and regularly invited officers to the Riverine Club for events.
Burmo was extremely well travelled and averaged two trips overseas each year, often taking his children Max and Victoria with him.
Never one to shy away from the road less travelled, Burmo visited Angkor Wat in Cambodia shortly after the Khmer Rouge army fell with two armed guards. While staying in Phnom Penh in the early 1990s with travelling companion Paul Dempsey, the pair witnessed small arms fire erupt close to their hotel.
They secured themselves in the bathroom with bottles of whiskey and waited it out.
Another time, Burmo visited North Korea with Mr Dempsey on an escorted tour, wearing "his usual" Akubra with a long-sleeved shirt, shorts and thongs. Upon seeing his outfit, a North Korean general mistook Burmo for a cowboy.
Burmo's son Max said his father passed along "a lot of life skills" to himself and his sister, Victoria.
"I felt like his teachings set us up for life," he said.
Burmo's funeral was held yesterday at St. John's Anglican Church in Wagga, and his wake was at his beloved Riverine Club.
He is survived by his wife Ma Yan, his children Max and Victoria, and their families.
