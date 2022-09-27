Patients at the Riverina Cancer Care Centre will once again have friendly faces to turn to for help, as volunteers return to the facility for the first time in years.
Cancer Council's information service was manned by volunteers before the pandemic, but they were forced to leave the resources unattended during the pandemic.
But now, Cancer Council community programs coordinator Sheridan Evans said volunteers will be at the facility three days a week.
"In some ways it's just personal support. There's someone there to say 'hi, how are you going?', or 'you've had a long trip, would you like a cup of tea?' or even just to show people where the bathrooms are," she said.
"It's also meant a lack of access to resources. If people were unaware the resources existed in the building, then that information has gone missing."
Alan Pottie was inspired to join Cancer Council after he himself found support with a volunteer at the Riverina Cancer Care Centre (RCCC).
He beat tonsil cancer 12 years ago, and last year was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
"To be able to sit in a room with resources and a volunteer who knew what resources are available, it changed my life," he said.
"I could go to one point of contact which was the Cancer Council."
Cancer Council volunteer Judy Ferguson said many came to the volunteers for someone to speak to.
"There are people out there who haven't had the opportunity just to sit and maybe debrief with one of us, not about their treatment but about life in general," she said.
"It's such a tiny little thing in the big scheme of life, but if it brings comfort to one person, you've done you're job."
The Cancer Council Information Service opened at the RCCC in 2009, and houses accessible information for anyone affected by cancer.
At the facility, there are more than 50 Cancer Council publications covering everything from specific cancer types to treatments, emotional well being and practical considerations.
Cancer Council volunteers will be at the RCCC on Monday afternoon, all day Wednesday and Thursday morning.
Support is always available by calling the Cancer Council on 13 11 20.
