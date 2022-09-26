Wagga radiotherapy patients still do not have free access to treatment, despite the state government committing to funding all patients costs at a new Griffith service.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor announced there would be no out-of-pocket expenses for public patients at the Griffith cancer care centre, which is scheduled to open in March next year.
Mrs Taylor said a similar arrangement between the Riverina Cancer Care Centre's service provider Cancer Care Partners and the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) currently did the same for Wagga patients.
However, Cancer Care Partners chief operating officer Damien Williams said the agreement currently in place only covers costs for uninsured chemotherapy patients at the centre and Wagga Base Hospital in-patients undergoing radiotherapy at the centre.
All other patients receiving radiotherapy treatment at the centre pay out-of-pocket.
"Wagga and surrounds is the only community that does not have access to bulk billing services for radiotherapy," he said.
"It's time for the government to step in."
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr said the agreement in place had not led to free access for Wagga radiotherapy patients.
"If they're saying this agreement is the same, how can they guarantee there will be no out-of-pocket costs in Griffith?" Dr McGirr said.
Cancer Council community programs coordinator Sheridan Evans said while the announcement was good news for Griffith, it was a "poor outcome" for Wagga and the surrounding towns.
"It's not just people in Wagga that are affected. You've got people from Young, Tumut, Gundagai, Temora, and all of those areas," she said.
"For them to travel that extra distance to Griffith to access free services, that's just not fair for them to do that."
Dr McGirr said he hoped a similar agreement would be implemented by the time the Griffith centre opens next year.
"The Wagga community has been asking for this for decades," he said.
"In a way, the announcement is a good thing because it shows it can be done."
Mr Williams said the Wagga centre was also due for a redevelopment, 20 years after it was built with funds from the community.
"The Riverina has a wonderful community, and due to the community's generosity and success, they've missed out," he said.
Currently under construction, the Griffith cancer centre will also be operated by Cancer Care Partners.
Under the agreement, the NSW government will cover the gap fee for radiotherapy treatment at the service.
Mrs Taylor said the arrangement was in the process of being finalised by the MLHD and Cancer Care Partners.
Dr McGirr is working with Member for Murray Helen Dalton to collect at least 10,000 signatures on a petition for free access to cancer treatment in Wagga and Griffith in order to take the matter to the NSW Parliament.
About 1000 people had already signed by the end of August.
Dr McGirr said it was time for Wagga to receive the same funding as other regions.
"Wagga should have the same arrangement, otherwise it's just not equitable," he said.
