Households across Wagga are being encouraged to cash in on outstanding government stimulus vouchers these school holidays with just two weeks before they expire on October 9.
With more than $74 million in outstanding Stay NSW vouchers, and a further $63 million in outstanding Parents NSW vouchers across the state, businesses are encouraging people to cash in before it's too late.
Under the state government scheme, eligible households can apply for five $50 Parent NSW vouchers, and residents aged 18 and above can apply for one $50 Stay NSW voucher.
Stay NSW vouchers meanwhile were launched to support accommodation providers in the state impacted by COVID with NSW.
Noah's Ark Play Centre owner Abbie McCorquodale said the vouchers have been a big help for families coming out of COVID.
"They have certainly helped families be able to afford birthday parties and things like that," Ms McCorquodale said.
She said unlike the Discover NSW vouchers, the Parents NSW vouchers can all be used at once, and some families have found this a great help.
"It has been great for party bookings where people can pay all of their party off with the vouchers," she said.
"It has made it quite affordable for people to have a party."
Ms McCorquodale said the vouchers can be used at their cafe.
Meanwhile, Wagga Civic Theatre manager Roxy Smith said the vouchers have been a great help since they came in.
"It's been fantastic having the Parents NSW vouchers, because they have brought in new audiences that may not have always come here," Ms Smith said.
With just two weeks until they expire, she said there has been a recent increase in their use.
"We've seen an increase lately because they are expiring, similar to what we saw with the Discover vouchers where people started hitting the box office in the last few weeks before they expired," Ms Smith said.
She also reminded people they can use the vouchers to purchase tickets to performances well after October 9.
"People might think that because it's a parent voucher it needs to be used for the family, but part of the intention is also to allow parents to have some time on their own," she said.
The Civic Theatre has a number of upcoming shows on offer including family show 'Edward the Emu' on October 20, and Dane Simpson, for those desiring a date night, on October 22.
Another local business owner to notice a spike in voucher use is Boulevarde Motor Inn's Karl Jervoso.
"Every other guest has been using them," Mr Jervoso said.
"Some even use the Stay and Parents NSW vouchers all at once."
He said both Parents NSW and Stay NSW vouchers can be used for accommodation at the motor inn.
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the vouchers have provided hip pocket relief to families across NSW, helping boost their budget.
"The people of NSW have warmly embraced both the Stay and Parent voucher programs, with almost $282 million injected into the State's economy since their inception," Mr Dominello said.
"Whether you want to book a weekend away to the coast or a rural area or take the kids to a movie or wildlife park, the school holidays are an opportune time for people to spend their vouchers. Don't miss out - with only two weeks left, use them or lose them.
"The vouchers are a win-win. They provide a boost to household budgets as well as providing much needed stimulus for local businesses, with the average spend tracking well above $100 when they redeem a $50 voucher for both programs."
To apply for the vouchers or find full list of Riverina businesses taking part in the scheme, go to the Service NSW website.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
