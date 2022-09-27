The Daily Advertiser

Car believed stolen from Wagga used in twin service station robberies in Narrandera

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 27 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police are investigating two break and enters.

A car stolen from Wagga is believed to have been used in twin raids on service stations 100km away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.