A car stolen from Wagga is believed to have been used in twin raids on service stations 100km away.
Thieves targeted the businesses in the dead of the night, breaking into the Narrandera premises some time between 3am and 3.30am on Monday, police said.
Cash, food and cigarettes were stolen in the course of the robberies, which police believe were carried out by two people in a stolen vehicle.
Investigators believe the silver Volkswagen Passat was taken from an address in Wagga, and was carrying the offenders when they drove up to the doors of the service stations.
The offenders allegedly forced their way into the buildings through the front glass doors by smashing them with a baseball bat or something similar, police said.
The pair were wearing track pants and hoodies at the time.
Anyone who may have seen the vehicle, the people involved or might have dashcam or CCTV footage of interest to police is urged to call the Narrandera station on 6959 5999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
