The wet weather forecast has left the Riverina's supply of Christmas cherries in doubt, after family staple Grovelands Cherries announced they would not open this season.
In a statement issued via social media, owner Kristy Barton said the uncertain weather forecast, costs and other commitments contributed to the decision to close.
She said the family will also take stock about if they will open next season.
"I've been wrestling with it for a while," she said.
"I feel like I'm letting people down who support us."
She said the forecast rain for November and December along with the increased cost of fuel and fertiliser were big contributors to the decision.
Along with her partner's business picking up, and a young family to raise, she said the cherries had to take a back seat.
"The season didn't cost us money, but if we didn't have those two varieties, we would have been in the red," Mrs Barton said.
"Our other business has stepped right up and got really busy, so we've just found ourselves spread a little bit thin."
Mrs Barton said more than 80 per cent of cherry varieties last season split, leaving only two varieties out of 16 the Barton family could sell.
Mrs Barton and partner Mark have been growing cherries on the Oura property since 2017.
Last year, the family was forced to open their gates later in the season due to heavy rains.
