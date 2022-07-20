The Daily Advertiser

Qantas to suspend direct Wagga to Melbourne flights amid plane and workforce shortages

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:49am, first published 3:08am
FLIGHTS PAUSED: Qantas has announced it will suspend all direct Wagga to Melbourne flights from the start of August. Picture: File

Qantas announced this week it will suspend all direct flights from Wagga to Melbourne from next month.

AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Journalist

