Most elective surgeries scheduled on the Queen's day of mourning next week will go ahead, the local health district has announced.
A statement released on Wednesday said there will be "minimal disruption to services" across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) on the public holiday on Thursday, September 22.
The "majority" of elective surgeries will go ahead as planned, and most outpatient clinics will still be open and available for those with appointments.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The one-off public holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Sunday and cast uncertainty on whether health services would observe it.
On Monday, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard urged all local health districts to continue with scheduled surgeries.
He said the request was part of a program to complete backlogged surgeries that were cancelled or postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calvary Riverina Hospital also announced on Monday all urgent elective surgeries scheduled for the public holiday would go ahead as planned.
The MLHD's statement said patients could contact the hospital or health service should they have further questions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.