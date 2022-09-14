The Daily Advertiser
Breaking

Rescue helicopter called in, six people hurt after crash on Wyalong Road at Tullibigeal

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated September 14 2022 - 1:08am, first published 12:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rescue helicopter called in after six people injured in Riverina crash

Six people are being treated by paramedics and a rescue helicopter has been called in following a serious two-car crash in the northern Riverina on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.