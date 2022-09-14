Rescue helicopter called in after six people injured in Riverina crash

Six people are being treated by paramedics and a rescue helicopter has been called in following a serious two-car crash in the northern Riverina on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to Wyalong Road at Tullibigeal, between Lake Cargelligo and West Wyalong, just after 8.30am.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said a number of paramedics were on the scene and were treating six people for serious injuries.
The spokesperson said those injured are being treated for "broken bones and a suspected head injury".
Multiple NSW Ambulance road crews are attending the scene, with further assistance being provided by a specialist medical team aboard the Toll ambulance rescue helicopter.
More to come.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
