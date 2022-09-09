The Daily Advertiser

Wiradjuri Golf Centre reopens as Wagga Wagga Par 3 and Driving Range

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
September 9 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owners of the new Wagga Wagga Par 3 and Driving Range Daniel and Dannii Pullen alongside range manager Dylan Lynch. Picture by Les Smith

Turf hackers across Wagga will have somewhere to practise the sweet art once more, as the only driving range in town has opened its doors once again.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.