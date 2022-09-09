Turf hackers across Wagga will have somewhere to practise the sweet art once more, as the only driving range in town has opened its doors once again.
The Wiradjuri Golf Centre has reopened as Wagga Wagga Par 3 and Driving Range under the stewardship of local business owners Daniel and Dannii Pullen.
Advertisement
The new venture is the culmination of a long held dream for the keen golfers.
In other news:
"When I first moved to Wagga a long time ago, I always thought it would be awesome to own something like this," said Mr Pullen, who moved to the city in 2004.
"I was only a mechanic back then, so I didn't even consider myself a business owner back then."
The pair enquired about buying the business shortly before the pandemic hit but were knocked back. And it wasn't until Wagga City council recently announced it was seeking expressions of interest for lease on the venue, that the dream appeared within reach.
"I started playing golf because of Dan and when I saw the expression of interest I thought 'do I tell him?' Do I not tell him?' and I told him and he said, 'how quick can you get a business plan together?'" Mrs Pullen said with a laugh.
There are a few spots for the serious golfer to have a swing in town, but the range located at Narrung Street is the only place for the occasional golfer to practise and for families to take up the sport in a casual setting.
The Pullens are experienced business owners, owning the local Snap on Tools franchises and The Wellness Co., and the driving range is an opportunity to combine business and a personal hobby, while adding to the community.
"[Combining] Something that was an interest of ours and giving something back to the community that was very run down was something we wanted to do," Mr Pullen said.
Mrs Pullen said: "It's how we approach all the business we own, it's all about community and helping everyone around you."
The centre is built on an area of 11 hectares and includes an 18-hole "pitch and putt" course, alongside the 15-lane driving range which has been re-concreted and is being refurbished by the Pullens.
The pair have also recently applied for a liquor licence with a view to one day creating a clubhouse with cafe, bar and playground to make the range a destination for families.
And as they continue renovations, the NSW 'pitch and putt' tournament has said it intends to bring their state championships to the Wagga course.
"We're working on a ten-year plan, we want to be here for a long time," said Mrs Pullen.
The new manager of the range, Dylan Lynch, said he's excited to get underway.
"I've played golf a little bit in the past, I used to come out here with my father in the past ... it's exciting for the chance to bring something back to the community," he said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.