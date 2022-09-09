Showmen were hollering, tea cups were spinning and the smell of fairy floss filled the air on the first day of the Wagga Show on Friday.
Thrill-seeker Caleb Bean, 10, couldn't wipe the smile off of his face after jumping down from one the rides.
"Adrenaline," he said when asked what he liked about the rides, adding he will "definitely" be doing all of them more than once.
Caleb's mum, Emma McKenzie, wasn't so keen. "No, I'll go on the tea-cups instead," she said.
Tim and Annette Sloane-Gardner came down for the weekend from Canberra with their young ones Mabel, 4, and Hugo, 7.
"We haven't been before because of COVID ... this is the first time we've come to the Wagga Show, we're loving it and we're really happy it was on a Friday because it's a student free day in Canberra," Mrs Sloane-Gardner said.
The weekend's visit to Wagga also coincided with Tim's brother, Callum Gardner, playing for Marrar in Saturday's Farrer League grand final.
The Riverina Anglican College students Angus Lee, Zach Charlton, Issac Bennetts and James Cooper were taking in the show after a successful junior judging competition.
"It entails breaking the animals in so they're quiet enough so you can walk them, but then also getting them into the ring, clean them up, present them and get judged on all their good features," Mr Lee said.
Angus placed first in the judging, followed by Issac and Zach, and then James in sixth place.
Sisters Astrid and Anwyn Francis, and friend Abbey Heffernan, were in early through the gates and made their way straight for the showbags. "They're always exciting," Anwyn said.
The Central Wagga women have been coming every year since they were little kids and they said the "big rides" keep them coming back.
Kathleen West, 80, and Garry Ryneheart, 75, were enjoying an early afternoon stroll around the show, but they wished there were more animals on display, like when they were kids.
"It's starting to ramp up now," Ms West said. "There's only cattle to see today, normally there's sheep and pigs and chooks and dogs and cats ... I'd like to see the horse events."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
