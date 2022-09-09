Mature-age learner driver caught drink-driving told to set better example

A 32-year-old learner driver who was caught drink-driving has been told by a Wagga magistrate to set a better example for his children.
Scott Timothy Clapham, of Coolamon, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to four charges including not surrendering his licence and driving while suspended as a first offence.
Clapham also pleaded guilty to driving with a prescribed concentration of alcohol as a learner driver and driving as a learner without being supervised.
Riverina Highway Patrol officers pulled over Clapham on Loughnan Street in Coolamon just after 10pm on July 8 while he was travelling west in a Kia sedan.
Officers targeted Clapham after seeing him exceed the 50 kilometre per hour speed limit.
Clapham's breath test returned a reading of 0.038 and he told officers he had two beers after work with his last beer being about one hour before being stopped by police.
Clapham travels to Wagga daily for work and told police "I will admit I am on a learner's licence".
In court on Wednesday, Clapham represented himself and presented a letter to Magistrate Rebecca Hosking to consider.
Magistrate Hosking said Clapham's offences carried an automatic six-month disqualification from driving.
"You have walked right into that. Do you have anything further to say?" Magistrate Hosking said.
"No, your honour," Clapham responded.
Magistrate Hosking said Clapham was a special category driver being on L-plates and was required to have no alcohol in his system while driving.
Clapham said he had been off the road since he had been pulled over by police in July.
"Your letter shows some remorse but no explanation. It's what I see every day: why you need a licence, just like everyone else," Magistrate Hosking said.
"If we allowed everyone to commit these offences we would all be dead."
Magistrate Hosking said Clapham's offences were "close to middle range" in terms of seriousness as they were committed within the space of two weeks.
Clapham was convicted and fined a total of $1320, disqualified from driving for three months and given a 12-month community corrections order with a requirement to attend the traffic offenders program.
"People on our roads must be regulated for the safety of the community," Magistrate Hosking said.
"Stay off the road for three months then get your life together and your licence.
"What kind of example are you setting for your own children who are nearly old enough to get their L-plates? It's an embarrassment."
