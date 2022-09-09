A Wagga motorist has raised concerns mobile speed cameras are operating "unethically" under cover of darkness.
Craig Cunningham regularly travels from Wagga to Borambola for work and has spoken out against the behaviour.
Advertisement
Mr Cunningham leaves home early in the morning and drives through Gumly Gumly on the Sturt Highway about 5.20am.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I've noticed a dark red mobile speed camera parked around there [on multiple occasions]," he said.
Mr Cunningham said it was quite hard to see in the early morning light, even with the return of the reflective warning signs.
"I appreciate they have a job to do and I have to keep within the speed limit, but I just don't think it's fair when it's dark," he said.
Recalling one occasion, Mr Cunningham said he did see the white sign on top.
"But that's only because I was looking for it and I'm aware they are out," he said.
Mr Cunningham also recalled another encounter around Forest Hill.
"On another occasion there was a mobile speed camera on the other side of Forest Hill just after you hit the 100km/h zone heading towards Borambola," he said. "That was also a dark car."
In contrast, just this week he's seen a much brighter mobile speed camera vehicle operating near there during the daytime.
Heading home from work one afternoon, Mr Cunningham recalled seeing a white mobile speed camera as he drove into Forest Hill.
"As I drove into Gumly Gumly there was another speed camera facing towards Borambola," he said.
In June, Mr Cunningham was himself clocked travelling 58km/h in a 50km/h zone along Tarcutta Street.
And while he believes some practices of mobile speed cameras are unethical, he still sees it as important to uphold the law.
"As a Christian, my aim is no to defy authority, but to obey it," Mr Cunningham said.
Advertisement
"But that doesn't give people licence to act unethically.
"So when I see mobile speed cameras operating in the dark in what I consider an unethical manner, then it's only right to speak up and address that issue in the hope that it will help everyone concerned."
Transport for NSW said mobile speed camera vehicles were a wide variety of makes, models and colours with rooftop signs that were retro-reflective, meaning that they could be seen night and day.
Transport for NSW said the vehicle markings were also retro-reflective.
Mobile speed camera visibility came to the fore last week after Transport for NSW revealed it had recently cracked down to ensure warning signs were not obscured from motorists.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.