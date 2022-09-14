The Daily Advertiser

One man injured after two separate truck rollovers near Junee, Ladysmith

Monty Jacka
AM
By Monty Jacka, and Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 14 2022 - 3:09am, first published 12:55am
The truck which overturned while travelling on Tumbarumba Road, about five kilometres south of Ladysmith, has since been righted and removed from the scene. Contributed picture

Two trucks have overturned and one driver has been taken to hospital following a pair of crashes that occurred just minutes apart on Riverina roads this morning.

