Two trucks have overturned and one driver has been taken to hospital following a pair of crashes that occurred just minutes apart on Riverina roads this morning.
Emergency services were called to a stretch of Goldfields Way, about two kilometres north of Old Junee, about 7.30am following reports of a heavy vehicle rollover.
The male driver, aged in his 20s, was treated by paramedics on the scene for an arm injury before being transported to Wagga Base Hospital.
Traffic along the road has been impacted while clean up crews work to clear the wreckage as of 10.30am.
In a separate incident also about 7.30am, a truck with an empty flat bed trailer overturned while travelling on Tumbarumba Road, about 10 kilometres south of Ladysmith.
Emergency services attended the scene however the truck driver did not require any paramedic attention.
The truck's fuel tank ruptured in the accident, spilling oil across about 50 metres of the road.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews have since cleared the fuel spillage and the vehicle has been righted and cleared from the scene.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
