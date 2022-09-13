A genuine Louis Vuitton handbag worth thousands is currently for sale at Vinnies Wagga for $500.
The Abbesses Messenger Bag was dropped off at the op shop complete with serial number and dust bag two weeks ago, and has already caught the eyes of many shoppers since it was placed in the window last week.
Vinnies Wagga store supervisor Jenelle Gray said when they found the bag among the donations, they looked up the serial number and found the same one listed for $2500 second-hand.
Ms Gray said they had no idea who donated the bag, but wanted to respect the previous owner by passing it on at a bargain price.
"We're still getting people asking us if they can get it cheaper," she said.
"Even if that bag doesn't sell, we're still getting attention."
Ms Gray said the bag was attracting shoppers into the store and, while no one has bought it yet, they had been purchasing other things.
"All the money we raised through what they've bought goes straight to the community," she said.
"We're still getting the funds to be able to put back into the charities."
Expensive items often find their way to charity shops like Vinnies. Last year, a Canberra woman found a pair of Manolo Blahniks at the local Vinnies for $35. Later, some theorised they belonged to former politician Julie Bishop.
In the same donation drop as the Louis Vuitton bag, the Vinnies team also found a Burberry Scarf, valued between $600 to $800. At Vinnies, bargain hunters can purchase it for $100.
"Things like that get attention, it's bringing people in, they buy other stuff and then we can help the community," Ms Gray said.
