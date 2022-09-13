The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's St John's Ambulance honours Queen Elizabeth II

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 13 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:00am
St John's Ambulance Wagga Division superintendent Leia Thiele (back row, second from the left) joined volunteers in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Picture supplied

Wagga's St John's Ambulance volunteers paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the weekend at the annual Show by wearing black bands on their arms.

