Wagga's St John's Ambulance volunteers paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the weekend at the annual Show by wearing black bands on their arms.
St John's Ambulance chair Stuart Shilson said her Her Majesty stepped into the role of Sovereign Head of the Order of St John in 1952 and was a great supporter of the work they have done over the years.
The gesture was mimicked by St John Ambulance volunteers around the country in honour of the Queen's work and support.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We all are immeasurably grateful to her," Mrs Thiele said.
"The Queen has been a steady and constant backdrop to our lives for so long and it is difficult to adjust to the reality that she is now gone.
"Very few of us remember a time when Her Majesty was not our monarch."
But the Queen will live on in our memories.
"Many of us enjoy memories of the Queen on one of her Royal tours or on one of her very many public outings," Mrs Thiele said.
"As a royal order of chivalry, we have benefited from Her Majesty's commitment and support for our work."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.