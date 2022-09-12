Riverina health services are yet to confirm if scheduled surgeries will be disrupted by the Queen's memorial public holiday next week.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Sunday Australia will observe a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 22.
A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) said management had not decided anything in relation to the public holiday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A statement released by NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said all local health districts were encouraged to continue as much elective surgery as possible on the public holiday.
"It is my role to ensure our hospitals continue to perform necessary activity where possible," he said.
More information about what services will still be available will be released in the coming days, the MLHD spokesperson said.
At Calvary Riverina Hospital, all urgent surgeries scheduled for the public holiday will go ahead.
A spokesperson for the hospital said they were in the process of determining if others will be postponed.
All patients who are affected by the public holiday will be contacted in the next few days, the spokesperson said.
Mr Hazzard said the NSW government wanted to reduce as many delays for elective surgeries as possible after significant suspensions and reductions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public holiday coincides with a national memorial service for the Queen, which will be held at 11am in Canberra.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.