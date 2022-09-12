The Daily Advertiser

Accused service station armed robber Zack Abraham Leroy refuses to appear in Wagga Local Court

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
September 12 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illabo Road Shell station in Junee, which police alleged was robbed by Zack Abraham Leroy last month. Picture by Tim Piccione

A Wagga man accused of stealing almost $650 from a Junee service station has refused to appear in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.