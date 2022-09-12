A Wagga man accused of stealing almost $650 from a Junee service station has refused to appear in court.
Zack Abraham Leroy, 27, of Ashmont, was due to appear before Wagga Local Court on Monday on one charge of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
Police allege that Mr Leroy used a firearm to rob $647.15 and a cash register from the Illabo Road Shell station between 11.18pm and 11.19pm on August 31.
Corrective Services officers told Magistrate Christopher Halburd they were having difficulty in moving Mr Leroy to where he could appear in court via videolink.
After a second attempt to get Mr Leroy to appear, Magistrate Halburd asked the guards to stop.
"I'm told he has been making threats towards corrections officers and I'm not going to put them in that position," Magistrate Halburd said.
"It's a matter for him if he does not want to appear."
Mr Leroy's solicitor said she had not been able to receive instructions from her client.
Magistrate Halburd granted the police prosecutor's application for Mr Leroy to remain in custody, refused him bail, and adjourned the matter until Tuesday.
"We'll see if Mr Leroy has reconsidered his position by [then]," Magistrate Halburd said.
Detectives arrested Mr Leroy at a home on Callaghan Street in Ashmont about 4.30pm on Friday.
Police allege that Mr Leroy wore a mask and wielded a firearm when he entered the service station, threatened the attendant and demanded cash.
It is further alleged Mr Leroy was unable to pry open the cash register, so he instead picked up the whole till and fled the scene on foot.
