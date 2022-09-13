Wagga City Council announced several road closures yesterday across Gobbagombalin, Yathella and Downside after "heavy rains caused Houlaghans Creek to rise".
River Road, Cambornes Road, Prices Road, Hatwells Road, Mathew's Road, Downside Shepard Siding Road, Dennis Crossing Road, Clarendons Road are all currently closed.
Council Director Infrastructure Services Warren Faulkner said the roads are expected to remain closed for the rest of the week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The closures were announced as a result of the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga rising over two metres in just the space of two days.
The River rose from 4.26 metres at 5pm on Saturday afternoon to its most recent peak of 6.31 metres at the same time of day on Monday.
The level reached on Monday afternoon is still well below the peak of 8.74 metres which saw parts of North Wagga given evacuation orders in early August.
The river level is now falling.
Meanwhile, Riverina communities are once again on alert after a flood warning was issued for the Murrumbidgee River.
On Tuesday morning, the bureau said minor flooding is expected to hit the towns of Narrandera, Darlington Point and Balranald in the coming days.
The river at Narrandera is expected to reach the minor flood level of 6.7 metres on Friday.
Further downstream at Darlington Point, the river could reach the minor flood of 5.5 metres as soon as Thursday.
Meanwhile, minor flooding is still occurring at Hay, with floods expected to reach Balranald late this month.
It comes just days after the region received its first major rain event for the season, and a similar weather system is set to hit the region in coming days.
The bureau's engagement officer Morgan Pumpa said although Wagga will see calm weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, it is not expected to last.
Ms Pumpa said from Thursday, a cold front associated with a low pressure system would move into the far western parts of the state, bringing with it more showers.
"From Thursday we will see unsettled weather conditions [sweep across] inland NSW," Ms Pumpa said.
She said that is due to a cold front associated with a low pressure system moving into far western parts of the state late on Wednesday.
"This is expected to travel east over inland NSW on Thursday and Friday, bringing with it the continued chance of showers, even over the weekend on the southern parts of the state due to an associated trough with that low pressure system," she said.
Ms Pumpa said the main event is expected to reach Wagga on Thursday.
"That will bring with it the chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms to Wagga and eastern and northern parts of the Riverina," she said.
"At the moment Wagga is forecast to receive 10 - 15mm of showers on Thursday, with thunderstorms.
"But depending on where those storms travel, that amount of rainfall could increase."
On Friday the bureau is predicting a further 6 - 10mm of showers to fall around the city.
"That rain will most likely fall in the afternoon and evening," Ms Pumpa said.
"These showers are expected to fall in areas that have recently seen and continue to see flooding.
"The chance of more river rises brings with it the chance of further flooding," Ms Pumpa said.
As the next rain system approaches and with dams full or near capacity, the bureau reminds people to monitor their local forecast, warnings and advice from emergency services.
People are encouraged to stay up to date with the latest forecast and weather warnings on the Bureau of Meteorology website or app.
People can also monitor for approaching showers and storms by checking the bureau's radar online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.