Peak-hour traffic has come to a standstill on a main Wagga road on Tuesday morning, causing congestion as people take their children to school and head off to work.
A truck breakdown had blocked the far left eastbound lane on Edward Street just before Docker Street at the Wagga Base Hospital traffic lights.
Highway Patrol officers were on the scene directing traffic around the truck but traffic was heavy in all directions and vehicles were backed up to about Dobney Avenue.
The truck was moved from the road about 8.30am and traffic congestion is starting to ease.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
