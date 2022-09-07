Wagga residents are being warned flooding could return to parts of town after the Murrumbidgee River was placed on flood watch on Wednesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued an alert for minor flooding along the Murrumbidgee to Wagga and more than an inch of rain is predicted to fall over the city during the next two days.
A flood watch for minor flooding has also been issued for the Tumut River.
"A trough from the west of NSW is expected to bring widespread moderate rainfall, with severe thunderstorms," the bureau said.
"This will bring a risk of heavy falls on Thursday.
"This rainfall may cause flooding along rivers in parts of the North West, Central West and South West inland catchments from late Thursday, many of which are experiencing ongoing flooding due to previous rainfall in recent weeks."
A separate minor to moderate flood warning remains in place for the lower Murrumbidgee.
The bureau said the main peak from the most recent flood event was now downstream of Hay where moderate flooding is occurring and river levels are falling slowly.
River levels at Balranald may reach the minor flood level around mid-September as floodwaters continue to extend downstream.
According to the bureau, Wagga could receive up to 45 millimetres of rainfall between Thursday and Saturday.
As the storm system approaches, Wagga SES are urging people in flood prone areas to take action.
All campers and caravans are also being urged to relocate away from sites next to water courses.
To safeguard family, pets and livestock, the SES advise people avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines and rivers.
People are also reminded never to drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in floodwater as it is both dangerous and toxic.
To minimise the impact of flooding, farmers and business owners are encouraged to move pumps, animals and equipment to higher ground before roads close.
It is also important to organise sufficient stock feed and water for animals.
The SES also advise that poisons, waste and chemicals be moved to high storage locations.
To keep up to date on the latest flood situation, residents are advised to listen to the local radio station, visit the NSW SES website, www.ses.nsw.gov.au/flood and their Facebook page.
The latest road closure information can also be found on local council websites and information on major roads is available on www.livetraffic.com.au
The latest warnings can be found at www.bom.gov.au/nsw
For emergency help in floods and storms, residents can call the SES on 132 500.
For life-threatening situations however please call 000.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
