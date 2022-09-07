The Daily Advertiser

Still no explanation for Wagga ambulance station's $600k price tag as NSW government dodges questions

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated September 7 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:00am
Wagga City Council had to pay the NSW government more than $600,000 for the historic Johnston Street ambulance station while other councils paid just $1 for similar buildings. Picture by Monty Jacka

The hunt for answers as to why some local councils are gifted historic buildings for token fees while others have to pay almost full price has raged on, after the state government failed to provide information on the sale of public assets.

