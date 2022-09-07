The hunt for answers as to why some local councils are gifted historic buildings for token fees while others have to pay almost full price has raged on, after the state government failed to provide information on the sale of public assets.
In July, Labor MP Tara Moriarty requested details on every property the NSW government has sold to councils and communities since the start of 2019.
The answer provided by the government in August re-outlined their policy surrounding selling property, which states that properties must be sold for market value unless there is "specific approval to the contrary".
The government did not provide information on why exceptions are sometimes made or acknowledge Ms Moriarty's request for specific details.
Prices for community assets were thrust into the spotlight this year after the state government gifted Armidale Regional Council a disused courthouse for just $1 just months after making Wagga City Council pay more than $600,000 for the historic ambulance station on Johnston Street.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout wrote a letter to the NSW government in July demanding an explanation for the price discrepancy and recently said he was yet to receive a response.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
