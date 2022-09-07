Man accused of punching, stomping on 86-year-old on Riverina street

A man will face court charged over the alleged serious assault of an elderly man on a Riverina street this week.
Police said an 86-year-old man was walking along Kooyoo Street in Griffith's CBD just after 4.15pm on Tuesday when he was approached and allegedly punched in the face by a younger man not known to him.
Police allege the younger man then grabbed the 86-year-old's head in both hands before kneeing him in the face, causing the older man to fall backwards and hit his head on the concrete.
It will be further alleged the man then stomped on the elderly man's face before fleeing.
A member of the public went to the man's aid and emergency services were contacted.
Paramedics treated the elderly man for injuries to his head and face before he was taken to Griffith Base Hospital.
He has since been released from hospital.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District started an investigation and arrested a 26-year-old man at a nearby hotel on Banna Avenue about 5.30pm.
He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and reckless grievous bodily harm.
The man was refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on Wednesday.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, or businesses with CCTV footage, to come forward and contact Griffith police on 6969 4299.
Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
