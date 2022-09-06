For more than a year, the social hub at the heart of a tight-knit Wagga neighbourhood has been encircled by fences and off-limits to residents.
Bev Zurbo says the sudden closure of the park and playground off Galing Place has left children with nowhere to play and torn the "social feel" from the area.
"This was really just the heart of our little suburb and it's just so frustrating to have it fenced off for this length of time," she said.
Wagga City Council closed the public space in August 2021 after soil tests detected dangerous concentrations of metals in some parts of the former landfill site.
Plans were made to put an additional layer of soil over the park to reduce the risks of exposure and residents were advised the area wouldn't be re-opened until early 2023.
Ms Zurbo says the situation has severely impacted the neighbourhood and frustrated many residents.
"Kids used to come to the park everyday to play and people used to come and have picnics - it was the social hub for our community," she said.
"If it was just a few months we wouldn't mind ... but it's going to be almost two years by the time we get back in."
Fellow resident Sandra Stewart operates a family day care in the area and says the park's closure means the children in her care are often stuck inside during play time.
"We go for our walks but the kids keep asking when they can go to the playground," she said.
"It's very frustrating and the littler kids start crying because they don't understand why they can't go to the park."
Judy Gornall used to take her three grandchildren to the park on a regular basis and says it is a shame to see it become "a bit of an eyesore".
Despite the park being closed for 13 months, no remediation works have taken place yet.
Wagga City Council says it has recently re-visited its plans for the park and will be advising residents of a change in plans.
"Council have been fine-tuning our plans for the remediation of the former landfill site adjoining Galing Place," a spokesperson said.
"We will be communicating our plans with local residents shortly, before updating our webpage."
The playground was named as one of the areas set to receive a brand new shade sail in the council's recent major shading commitment.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
