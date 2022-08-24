Blistering slides and scorching swings at Wagga's playgrounds will soon become a thing of the past, following a major shading commitment from the local council.
Wagga City Council will cover at least 12 of the region's most sun-exposed playgrounds with new shade sails, while four mature trees will be planted at every playground in the local government area.
An audit into the sun protection across the region's 100 playgrounds was launched in January after parents complained the equipment became dangerously hot during summer.
The study found that more than 60 per cent of the region's playgrounds had little to no shade and on Monday night councillors committed to the major revamp.
Cr Georgie Davies, who brought the issue forward in January, said the program would provide a long-term fix while also addressing the immediate need for more shade.
She said the aim would be to ensure every family in Wagga and its surrounding villages had at least one shaded playground nearby.
"This is going to save children's bums in the heat of summer," Cr Davies said.
Council will pay for the installation of two shade sails each year until the scheme is reviewed in 2028, while also applying for grants to potentially fund additional shade infrastructure.
Ben Creighton, the council's strategic asset planner, said the plan is for the trees to eventually to provide enough shade that installing costly sails is no longer required.
"We know that it will provide a cooler environment and it's much more cost effective to provide the trees in and around these playgrounds," he said.
Mr Creighton said the audit revealed 26 playgrounds that require shade sails, but the priority list for these sites hasn't been decided yet.
"We'll look at a mix of the location to make sure we're not over providing in one area as well as looking to prioritise [playgrounds] that have no shade," he said.
Playgrounds which have been recommended for shade sails:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
