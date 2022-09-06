A number of Wagga early childhood educators will walk off the job on Wednesday as they join statewide strike action calling for better pay and conditions.
Director of PE4K childcare Forest Hill Rachelle Cahill said low pay and staffing shortages have left her profession in the worst shape she's seen in her two decades in the industry.
Advertisement
"The last 12 months have been the worst in my childcare career for staffing. I've never known it to be so bad," she said.
In other news:
"To the point where sometimes where we have to close early, which is not encouraging for our parents and hurts them.
"Minimum, we have to have up to 12 to 15 staff a day and many days we've been running on eight and we've had to close."
PE4K childcare has centres at Ashmont, Forest Hill and Lake Albert, caring for over 200 children, and the Ashmont and Forest Hill centres will both be closed on Wednesday as staff go on strike.
Ms Cahill said the strike isn't only about pay, but also about "respect and recognition" of the work early childhood educators do.
Brenda Abbey is the approved provider of PE4K childcare and she sympathises with her workforce, which she said is "highly committed" to their work, but raising wages would lead to increased prices for families.
"I think it's a conundrum because they do a wonderful job and provide a very important service," she said. "But I guess we balance that against fees that parents pay."
Wages are over 50 per cent of childcare costs, she said, and increased wages would cut deep into any profits a centre might see.
Staff at the Amy Hurd Learning Centre in Kooringal won't be going on strike, but centre director Tracey Snow agrees with the fight for better pay for an industry that is "losing people every single day".
Ms Snow said poor pay across the profession is seeing educators leave to "go pack shelves at Woolies".
Possums Early Learning Centre director Kristen Whiticker said her staff are not striking due to the lack of an organised march in Wagga. But she agrees that "big changes" are needed and has emailed the parents at her centre to make them aware of the issues facing the sector.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.