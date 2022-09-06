The Cobb Highway was closed in both directions as firefighters extinguished a B-double which caught fire this morning.
Emergency services were called to the blaze located 3km south of Hay around 5.40am this morning.
Reportedly carrying a load of cotton, the truck's prime mover and trailers were engulfed in the flames and destroyed.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson confirmed the truck's single driver was not injured and did not require transporting to hospital.
The fire was contained to the vehicle and reportedly took nearly three hours to completely extinguish.
Authorities on the ground requested an excavator to pull the truck apart for the clean up.
Drivers were asked to use alternative routes this morning while the highway remains closed but are now able to use the highway with a reduced speed limit and alternating traffic conditions.
Local diversion was in place until about 8.45am.
NSW Police, Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW, Rural Fire Service and Roads and Maritime Services were all called to the scene.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
