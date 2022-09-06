Organisers of the Wagga Show will be given the chance to plead their case for why the group should continue to receive a generous discount on rates.
Wagga City Council has provided the Wagga Show Society with a 50 per cent subsidy on property rates since 2005, which has saved the group more than $148,000.
Advertisement
The council was however set to reject the group's request for the tradition to be continued for the 21/22 and 22/23 financial years, due to budget constraints.
In other news
Following a last-ditch plea from the Show Society, councillors voted on Monday to hold a workshop before making a final decision.
Council's chief financial officer Carolyn Rodney said council staff, councillors and Show Society members will attend the future workshop.
"Council has resolved to hold a workshop with the Show Society members in order to discuss their strategic plans and also if there will be any future subsidies," she said.
Show Society president Mr Hamilton described the decision as a "positive outcome" for the group and said he was hopeful of securing the continuation of the rate cut.
While addressing the councillors on Monday, Mr Hamilton highlighted the significant benefits the Show Society gives Wagga by providing a home to local sports teams, community groups and charities.
"The community does benefit from this rebate in many ways, including in what these organisations provide to the greater community," he said.
Councillors were largely supportive of the continuation of the rate rebate and said it would be important to determine a compromise.
"I believe they are a very important asset to the Wagga community and ... they need to retain some funds to be able to apply for grants," Cr Mick Henderson said.
Cr Richard Foley said the meeting would be a chance for "all the parties to sit down and press the reset button".
Before 2015, the Wagga Show Society was given a 100 per cent rate subsidy each year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.