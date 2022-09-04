The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Council set to decide on $26,000 rate 'rise' for Show Society days out from 2022 show

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 4 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wagga Show Society is calling on council to keep its rates low. Pictured from left at the showground on Sunday are Brett Grant (treasurer), Jenny Hodges (senior vice president) and Robert Hamilton (president). Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf

Just days out from the Wagga Show, council will vote on whether to force the Show Society to cough up tens of thousands of dollars in council rates.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.