Just days out from the Wagga Show, council will vote on whether to force the Show Society to cough up tens of thousands of dollars in council rates.
At tonight's meeting, councillors will consider whether the Show Society is still eligible to receive a 50 per cent reduction in rates, equivalent to $25,840.
According to a council report, the reason for the rate 'increase' is part of a move by council to reign in its spending.
Wagga Show Society President Robert Hamilton said after 18 months of negotiations and with the show this weekend, the vote has come at a bad time.
"I think the timing of this decision is very poor," Mr Hamilton said.
Up until 2004 the 17-hectare Wagga Showground, owned by the show society, didn't pay any council rates.
Since then, it has only been required to pay 50 per cent.
But given the size of land, even that figure is well in excess of $10,000 on an annual basis.
Further, Mr Hamilton said annual sewage fees come at an additional cost of up to $10,000.
He argued that if the land were council-owned, they would not have to pay rates, but council would have to foot the maintenance bill.
"This has all been looked at through black and white [lenses] and in a very one-dimensional way," he said.
Mr Hamilton said the showground provides many services to the community, including hosting multiple Rotary groups as well as the South Wagga Warriors soccer club.
"In addition to that, every time there is an emergency, we are called on [to help out]," Mr Hamilton said.
This was seen most recently when a flood evacuation centre was set up at the Kyemba Smith Hall.
Former show secretary Greg Pritchard agreed with Mr Hamilton's sentiments.
"Most people don't realise it's not council land and what a small budget they run on," he said.
"It looks like there's a lot going on because it's a big place, but they also have massive expenses such as lights from the greyhounds and the soccer club."
While Wagga Councillor Richard Foley would not be drawn on where his vote is leaning, he agreed expenses such as these need to be taken into account. "I'm yet to make my final decision but we'll see what happens on Monday night," he said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
