Motorists are being asked to exercise caution on a major Riverina highway after a B-double and semi-trailer crash.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway crash at 7.45am on Tuesday near Gobarralong Road in Coolac, which is causing changed traffic conditions.
One of the highway's northbound lanes is currently closed due to the position of the two trucks and a diesel spill caused by the crash.
Drivers travelling in both directions should allow for extra travel time while the scene is cleared.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson reported that the two drivers involved were out of their vehicles and neither appear to have sustained injuries or require transportation to hospital.
The nature of the crash remains unknown.
NSW Police, Ambulance and Fire and Rescue NSW are on the scene.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
