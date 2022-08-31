The Rock-Yerong Creek midfielder Riley Budd has captured the Gerald Clear Medal.
Budd was crowned the Farrer League's best and fairest player at the league's presentation night at The Rules Club on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Budd became just the second TRYC footballer this century to claim the Clear Medal, becoming the first Magpie since Nathan McDonald in 2008 to win the prestigious award.
Budd polled 23 votes to win by four ahead of Marrar star Jack Reynolds and East Wagga-Kooringal young gun Jeremy Piercy, who shared runners up on 19.
Coleambally coach Luke Hillier (17 votes) and North Wagga counterpart Cayden Winter (16) rounded out the top five.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Budd, 23, led the count from start to finish, bursting out of the blocks with three best-on-ground performances from his opening five games.
Reynolds drew within one vote after 12 rounds but Budd quickly replied with two more best-on-grounds in the next three rounds to surge clear once more.
The exercise physiology student is in his second season at TRYC and has enjoyed the move so much he has already re-signed for 2023.
In a big night for the Magpies hulk, Budd was also named captain of the Farrer League Team of the Year.
Piercy was recognised for a breakout season by being named the Farrer League's Rising Star.
Temora's Simon Quinn took out the Alan Carroll Medal for reserve grade best and fairest with 12 votes from 10 games, finishing two votes ahead of North Wagga's Mitchell Mattingly and The Rock-Yerong Creek's Ryan Kirkwood.
Quinn claimed the award in just his second season at Temora after moving to Young, having previously played his football at Figtree in AFL South Coast.
North Wagga's Tom Cooper won the David 'Sandman' Oehm Medal for best and fairest in the under 17 competition.
Cooper polled 21 votes to finish four clear of Northern Jets' Josh Bell.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.