The Daily Advertiser

The Rock-Yerong Creek's Riley Budd out to defy history in Gerald Clear Medal vote count

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek's Riley Budd attempts to shrug off North Wagga's Matt Parks in Sunday's elimination final at Langtry Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley

THE Rock-Yerong Creek midfield beast Riley Budd will look to become the first Farrer League Player of the Year winner to win the Gerald Clear Medal on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.